Five Below Inc (FIVE) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,299 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $22,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,575,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $855,199,000 after purchasing an additional 322,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,123,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,374,000 after acquiring an additional 261,259 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 105.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,796 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 451.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,382,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Five Below by 21.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,018,000 after acquiring an additional 166,095 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Five Below news, Director Daniel Kaufman sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $532,054.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,159.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David N. Makuen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $1,397,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,079.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,022 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Five Below from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Five Below to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Five Below to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.28. The company had a trading volume of 413,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,571. Five Below Inc has a 1-year low of $59.02 and a 1-year high of $136.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $347.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

