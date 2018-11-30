Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 2,272 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Axis Capital by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXS opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $60.69.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $919.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.27 million. Axis Capital had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.35) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Axis Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

