Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4,434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 147,184 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 33,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 50,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 802,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,272,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $111.58 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $216.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.75.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, EVP Hugh Cutler bought 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.48 per share, for a total transaction of $180,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,406.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.78, for a total transaction of $229,394.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,512.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

