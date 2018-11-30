Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $33.72 Million Holdings in 3M Co (MMM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in 3M were worth $33,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $668,488,000. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 175,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulegeris Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $195.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.16.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $204.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $181.98 and a 52 week high of $259.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.

3M announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $274,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

