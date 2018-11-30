Flaxscript (FLAX) Hits One Day Volume of $11.00

Flaxscript (CURRENCY:FLAX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Flaxscript has a market capitalization of $13,071.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Flaxscript was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flaxscript has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Flaxscript coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.52 or 0.02360803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00126597 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00191959 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.41 or 0.08977125 BTC.

Flaxscript Coin Profile

Flaxscript’s total supply is 5,627,236 coins. Flaxscript’s official website is flaxscript.org.

Flaxscript Coin Trading

Flaxscript can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flaxscript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flaxscript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flaxscript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

