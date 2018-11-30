Flex Pharma (FLKS) Trading 7.5% Higher

Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:FLKS) traded up 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.43. 1,251,003 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 655,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flex Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Flex Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

The company has a market cap of $7.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.85.

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Flex Pharma had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 2,919.75%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flex Pharma Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Christoph H. Westphal sold 3,212,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $2,955,832.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,941,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,828.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flex Pharma stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:FLKS) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Flex Pharma worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Flex Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of muscle cramps, spasms, and spasticity associated with neurological conditions and exercise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Operations and Drug Development. The company's lead drug candidate is FLX-787, a single molecule, chemically synthesized, and dual transient receptor potential V1/A1 ion channel activator, which is in exploratory Phase 2 clinical trial in Australia for the treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis; and two Phase 2 clinical trials in the United States for the treatment of patients with motor neuron disease in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

