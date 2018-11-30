FlexShopper (FPAY) versus CAI International (CAI) Critical Analysis

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) and CAI International (NYSE:CAI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

FlexShopper has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAI International has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FlexShopper and CAI International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FlexShopper $67.05 million 0.19 -$8.33 million N/A N/A CAI International $348.39 million 1.36 $72.06 million $2.87 8.53

CAI International has higher revenue and earnings than FlexShopper.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of FlexShopper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of CAI International shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of FlexShopper shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of CAI International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FlexShopper and CAI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexShopper -14.34% N/A -35.47% CAI International 22.90% 13.05% 2.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FlexShopper and CAI International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexShopper 0 0 0 0 N/A CAI International 0 1 4 0 2.80

CAI International has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.60%. Given CAI International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CAI International is more favorable than FlexShopper.

Summary

CAI International beats FlexShopper on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC, provides various types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis (LTO) to consumers of third party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace; e-commerce sites and in-store terminals by utilizing FlexShopper's LTO payment method; and facilitation of LTO transactions with retailers. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc. operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment. The company leases its container equipment to lessees under long-term, short-term, and finance leases. It also sells containers; and provides container management services to third-party investors, as well as sells used containers. In addition, the company leases railcars consisting of box cars for paper and forest products; covered hoppers for grain, cement, sand, plastic pallets, and other industrial products; general purpose tank cars that are used to transport food-grade, and other liquid and gaseous commodities; gondolas for coal and steel; and general service flat cars. Further, it offers domestic and international logistics services, including intermodal, truck brokerage, port drayage, warehousing, international ocean freight, and freight forwarding, as well as the arrangement and coordination of international air freight services and customs brokerage; international export and import services for full container loads, less than container loads, perishable cargo, project cargo, and airfreight; and transportation management services and technology solutions, including shipment optimization, load consolidation, mode selection, carrier management, load planning and execution, and Web-based shipment visibility. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a container fleet comprised 1,282,739 cost equivalent units; and an owned fleet of 7,172 railcars in North America. The company was formerly known as Container Applications International, Inc. and changed its name to CAI International, Inc. in February 2007. CAI International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

