Floor & Decor (FND) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.73 and last traded at $33.57. 1,184,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,202,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on FND. Bank of America lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $435.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.88 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,744,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $286,531,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at $195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at $201,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

