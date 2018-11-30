Fluidigm Co. (FLDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) will post $30.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fluidigm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.40 million and the highest is $31.36 million. Fluidigm posted sales of $27.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluidigm will report full-year sales of $110.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.20 million to $112.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $125.79 million, with estimates ranging from $122.50 million to $130.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fluidigm.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $28.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 50.46% and a negative return on equity of 86.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLDM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. purchased 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $189,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 122,162 shares of company stock worth $910,021. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLDM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 2,126.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 373,673 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 426,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 124,708 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fluidigm stock remained flat at $$8.20 on Friday. 424,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $321.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.84. Fluidigm has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $8.69.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluidigm (FLDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.