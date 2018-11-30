Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) Receives $19.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLY. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fly Leasing during the third quarter worth $114,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Fly Leasing during the third quarter worth $218,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fly Leasing during the third quarter worth $251,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fly Leasing during the second quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fly Leasing during the second quarter worth $344,000. 49.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.31. 65,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,638. The company has a market cap of $348.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.78, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01. Fly Leasing has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.68 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fly Leasing will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.