Fmr LLC Buys 2,555,776 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 588.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,989,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555,776 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.48% of Iqvia worth $387,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Iqvia by 173.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 177.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $124.95 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $91.57 and a 52-week high of $135.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Iqvia had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus set a $136.00 target price on Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Iqvia from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Mizuho set a $120.00 target price on Iqvia and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Iqvia from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.53.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 9,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $1,165,455.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 221,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.63, for a total value of $28,099,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 601,586 shares of company stock worth $75,510,422. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

