Fmr LLC Raises Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,640,694 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665,402 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $411,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 112,339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after buying an additional 84,084 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 35,894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 445,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilks Brothers LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,542,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $217,457.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,292.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly R. Scardino sold 11,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $955,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,756 shares of company stock worth $5,824,194 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/fmr-llc-raises-stake-in-walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba.html.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.