Ford Motor (F) vs. VOLKSWAGEN (VLKAY) Head-To-Head Review

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and VOLKSWAGEN (OTCMKTS:VLKAY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Ford Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. VOLKSWAGEN pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share. Ford Motor pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VOLKSWAGEN pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ford Motor and VOLKSWAGEN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Motor $156.78 billion 0.24 $7.60 billion $1.78 5.29 VOLKSWAGEN $260.74 billion 0.00 $11.63 billion $5.12 N/A

VOLKSWAGEN has higher revenue and earnings than Ford Motor. VOLKSWAGEN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ford Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ford Motor and VOLKSWAGEN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Motor 1 11 5 0 2.24 VOLKSWAGEN 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ford Motor currently has a consensus price target of $10.99, indicating a potential upside of 16.76%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.3% of Ford Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of VOLKSWAGEN shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ford Motor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ford Motor and VOLKSWAGEN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Motor 3.88% 15.48% 2.14% VOLKSWAGEN 4.85% 12.49% 3.20%

Summary

VOLKSWAGEN beats Ford Motor on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. The company's Financial Services segment offers various automotive financing products to and through automotive dealers. Its financing products comprise retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. This segment also offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and improvement of dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company has a strategic collaboration with Panasonic Corporation of North America and Qualcomm Technologies. Ford Motor Company was founded in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

About VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts. The Commercial Vehicles segment develops, produces, and sells light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses, as well as offers parts and related services. The Power Engineering segment develops and produces large-bore diesel engines, turbo compressors, industrial turbines, and chemical reactor systems, as well as produces gear units, propulsion components, and testing systems. The Financial Services segment offers dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance, fleet management, and mobility services. The company also offers motorcycles and turbomachinery; and operates HeyCar, an online used vehicles platform. It provides its products under the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, ?KODA, SEAT, Bentley, Porsche, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brands, as well as under the MOIA brand. Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany.

