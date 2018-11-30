Foundation Building Materials (FBM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems primarily in U.S. and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. Specialty building products segment distributes wallboard and accessories, metal framing, suspended ceiling systems and other products. Mechanical insulation segment includes insulation solutions for pipes and mechanical systems. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is based in Tustin, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FBM. ValuEngine cut Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Foundation Building Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $15.00 price target on Foundation Building Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of FBM stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $428.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.35. Foundation Building Materials has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.47 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. Foundation Building Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 11.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 152,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 216.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 34.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Specialty Building Products segment distributes wallboard, metal framing, suspended ceiling system, and other products.

