Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 15728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 80.88%.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Several analysts have commented on FCPT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.06.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.38 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 57.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CFO Gerald R. Morgan sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $91,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 29.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/four-corners-property-trust-fcpt-sets-new-12-month-high-after-dividend-announcement.html.

About Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.