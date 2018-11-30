Shares of FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX) were down 100% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$67.64 and last traded at C$0.00. Approximately 32,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 66,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.44.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/fpx-nickel-fpx-shares-down-100.html.

About FPX Nickel (TSE:FPX)

FPX Nickel Corp, formerly First Point Minerals Corp, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests. The Company operates in the exploration of mineral properties segment. The Company operates in Canada and Honduras.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for FPX Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FPX Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.