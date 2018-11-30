Francesca’s (FRAN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Francesca’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Shares of FRAN stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Francesca’s has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $71.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Francesca’s had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Francesca’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Francesca’s will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Francesca’s news, CEO Steven Paul Lawrence purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,409.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martyn R. Redgrave purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $58,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,487.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Francesca’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Francesca’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Francesca’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Francesca’s by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Francesca’s by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 636,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 60,130 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Francesca’s Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

