Francesca’s Holdings Corp (FRAN) Shares Bought by D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Francesca’s makes up 0.7% of D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Francesca’s were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Francesca’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Francesca’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Francesca’s by 58.3% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Francesca’s by 10.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 636,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 60,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Francesca’s by 12.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 60,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRAN stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.43. Francesca’s Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.77 million. Francesca’s had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Francesca’s Holdings Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Francesca’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

In other Francesca’s news, Director Martyn R. Redgrave bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $58,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,487.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Paul Lawrence acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 209,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,409.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Francesca’s

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

