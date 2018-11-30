Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (FLQL) Stake Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,110,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,343,772 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $379,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000.

BATS FLQL opened at $30.18 on Friday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

