Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,530 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,894,944 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $471,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 77,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.5% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 76,173 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,035,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,130,275,000 after acquiring an additional 413,967 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 44.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,554,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,853,000 after acquiring an additional 791,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $17,448,713.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNP opened at $150.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $118.13 and a twelve month high of $165.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.24.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

