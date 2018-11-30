Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $249,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) Stock

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 22,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,399,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $106.93 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $96.81 and a 52-week high of $112.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

