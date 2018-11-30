Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 40,210,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,070 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,970,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,250,000 after purchasing an additional 86,510 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,146,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,847,000 after purchasing an additional 253,984 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,089,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 507,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,497 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $27.62 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $33.13.

