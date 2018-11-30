FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) Receives $17.75 Average PT from Brokerages

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RAIL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FreightCar America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. CL King lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of FreightCar America in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

Shares of RAIL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.54. 56,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.50. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $20.14.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $78.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other FreightCar America news, insider James R. Meyer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,006 shares in the company, valued at $345,159.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,930. 6.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at about $476,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

