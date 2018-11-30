Frontline Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (FRO)

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,936 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical daily volume of 248 call options.

FRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Frontline from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Frontline in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Danske raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Frontline in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -270.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Frontline has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $8.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 40.17%. The business had revenue of $89.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Frontline will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Frontline by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Frontline by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 156,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 14,815 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

