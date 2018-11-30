FRP (FRPH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.31 million, a P/E ratio of 130.97 and a beta of 0.64. FRP has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 376.58% and a return on equity of 1.39%.

In related news, insider John D. Klopfenstein sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $91,267.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FRP during the first quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FRP during the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FRP by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FRP by 2.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in FRP during the second quarter worth approximately $790,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Land Development and Construction, and RiverFront on the Anacostia. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas.

