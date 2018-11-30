Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $9.69 Million Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.04% of Johnson Outdoors worth $9,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOUT opened at $70.84 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.90.

JOUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Johnson Outdoors from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor equipment, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers battery-powered fishing motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

