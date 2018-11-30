Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Inogen Inc (INGN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inogen were worth $16,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inogen by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $482,796,000 after purchasing an additional 173,035 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Inogen by 43.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $91,251,000 after purchasing an additional 113,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Inogen by 19.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,728,000 after purchasing an additional 51,314 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Inogen by 40.3% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 286,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 82,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Inogen by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on INGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.67.

In related news, Director Loren L. Mcfarland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total value of $310,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,012.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heath Lukatch sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.97, for a total transaction of $96,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,821.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $9,008,475 in the last ninety days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inogen stock opened at $144.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 65.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.56. Inogen Inc has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $287.79.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $95.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.94 million. Inogen had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inogen Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

