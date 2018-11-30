Funding Circle SME Income Fund (FCIF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $95.61

Shares of Funding Circle SME Income Fund Ltd (LON:FCIF) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95.61 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 95.90 ($1.25), with a volume of 74150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.25).

Separately, Liberum Capital cut Funding Circle SME Income Fund to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 89 ($1.16) in a research report on Friday, November 23rd.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Funding Circle SME Income Fund Company Profile (LON:FCIF)

Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

