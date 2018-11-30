FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Great Canadian Gaming Corp Issued By Cormark (GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for Great Canadian Gaming in a research note issued on Thursday, November 29th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.57. Cormark also issued estimates for Great Canadian Gaming’s FY2019 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Great Canadian Gaming alerts:

GC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Great Canadian Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Canadian Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.42.

Great Canadian Gaming stock opened at C$51.15 on Friday. Great Canadian Gaming has a one year low of C$28.89 and a one year high of C$55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97.

In other Great Canadian Gaming news, insider Radoslaw Kielar sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.00, for a total value of C$86,684.00. Also, insider Darren John Alexander Gwozd purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$46.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $381,365 over the last quarter.

Great Canadian Gaming Company Profile

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of March 7, 2018, it had 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in British Columbia, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Great Canadian Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Canadian Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.