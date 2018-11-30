FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Mcdonald’s Corp Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Mcdonald’s in a report released on Tuesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $7.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.65. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q2 2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 116.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

MCD stock opened at $189.26 on Friday. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $146.84 and a 12 month high of $190.88. The company has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2,485.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total transaction of $849,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total transaction of $35,323,232.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,592,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.66%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.