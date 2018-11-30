FY2018 EPS Estimates for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (CPIX)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) – B. Riley upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 26th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.40). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.75 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 million.

CPIX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of CPIX stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $100.15 million, a PE ratio of -96.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,305,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 291,126 shares during the period. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. Its marketed products include Acetadote (acetylcysteine) injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor (ibuprofen) injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose (lactulose) for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Vaprisol (conivaptan) injection for treating hyponatremia; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Ethyol (amifostine) for injection to treat oncology patients; and Totect Injection for the treatment of toxic effects.

