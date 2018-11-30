FY2018 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. Reduced by SunTrust Banks (HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Huntsman in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.45. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HUN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Alembic Global Advisors set a $40.00 target price on shares of Huntsman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $19.89 on Friday. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Huntsman had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

In other news, CFO Sean Douglas bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $161,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,964.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rohit Aggarwal sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $172,043.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,782 shares of company stock worth $234,492. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

