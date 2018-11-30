FY2018 EPS Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Cut by Analyst (MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) – SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.09. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.76 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

MAA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $101.50 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.59.

MAA opened at $102.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $85.16 and a 12 month high of $104.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,452,000 after buying an additional 129,006 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 838,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,012,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 226,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9,918.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 167,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 165,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.9225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

