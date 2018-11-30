FY2019 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $10.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.71. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Williams Capital set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $112.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $103.51 and a 1 year high of $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $538.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.32 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $12,397,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,949,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,378,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,636,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 19,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

