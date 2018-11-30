FY2019 EPS Estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Cut by Analyst

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

WRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

WRE opened at $27.16 on Thursday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.78 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,420,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,027,000 after purchasing an additional 54,033 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 279,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 170,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,326 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,965,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,254,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 57.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. The Company's portfolio of 48 properties consists of approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 48 properties consist of 19 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

