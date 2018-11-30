FY2020 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Reduced by Analyst

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – William Blair decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report issued on Monday, November 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.30. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.82.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $67.05.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $319.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000.

In other news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $119,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO John P. Gleason sold 9,100 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $563,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,273.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,600 shares of company stock worth $9,306,183. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

