FY2020 EPS Estimates for Earthstone Energy Inc Lifted by Analyst (ESTE)

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESTE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $14.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of ESTE opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.96 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,623,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2,296.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 793,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 760,252 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 364.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 272,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 254,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 289,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,194 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 79,976 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 19,961 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 60,015 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

