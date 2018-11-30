GAM Holding AG Has $11.19 Million Stake in Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,841 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned 0.46% of Avaya worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avaya by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Avaya by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avaya in a report on Friday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Avaya in a report on Friday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

