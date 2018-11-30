GAM Holding AG Sells 131,604 Shares of Apache Co. (APA)

GAM Holding AG lowered its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,073 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 131,604 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Apache were worth $12,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 29,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Apache by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 25,509 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apache by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 107,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Apache by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 62,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Apache Co. has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 148.08, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Apache had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Apache’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 19th. Apache’s payout ratio is 416.67%.

In other news, insider Rebecca A. Hoyt sold 6,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $290,150.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apache to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Apache from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apache from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.85.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

