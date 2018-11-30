GAM Holding AG Trims Stake in Post Holdings Inc (POST)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Post comprises about 0.6% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. GAM Holding AG owned 0.23% of Post worth $15,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POST. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Post by 160.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the second quarter worth $136,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Post during the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the third quarter worth $185,000.

Shares of POST stock opened at $94.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.78. Post Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $70.66 and a 12-month high of $101.43.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $120.00 price target on Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

