Garlicoin (GRLC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,111.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 39.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Nanex, Trade Satoshi and CoinFalcon. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $48,253.00 and approximately $2,111.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded up 93% against the dollar.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 22,574,285 coins and its circulating supply is 12,574,285 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Nanex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

