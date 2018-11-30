GDS (GDS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GDS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of GDS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. GDS has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.85). GDS had a negative net margin of 17.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GDS will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in GDS by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,576,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,310,000 after buying an additional 1,599,621 shares during the period. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of GDS by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd now owns 6,625,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,623,000 after buying an additional 1,087,835 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

