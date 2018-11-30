GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.98 ($34.86).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR G1A opened at €24.06 ($27.98) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €34.06 ($39.60) and a 52 week high of €42.88 ($49.86).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.