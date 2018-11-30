Gene Source Code Chain Trading 4.8% Lower This Week (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $22,691.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gene Source Code Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.02276357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00127185 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00192497 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.51 or 0.08640812 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Profile

Gene Source Code Chain’s launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,944,799 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org.

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gene Source Code Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gene Source Code Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.