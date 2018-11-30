Genie Energy (GNE) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Genie Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Shares of GNE opened at $6.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $167.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. Genie Energy has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 32.68%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the second quarter valued at $326,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 20,931 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genie Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,557,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Genie Energy in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States; and offers energy brokerage and advisory services.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.