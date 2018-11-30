Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Director Sells $18,932,139.12 in Stock

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 250,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $18,932,139.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genomic Health alerts:

On Monday, November 26th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 39,675 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,059.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 87,395 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $6,698,826.75.

On Friday, November 9th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 169,344 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $13,972,573.44.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 204,300 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $16,207,119.00.

GHDX opened at $77.20 on Friday. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.54 and a 52 week high of $92.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,720.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.28. Genomic Health had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHDX. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Genomic Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Genomic Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genomic Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genomic Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Genomic Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GHDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Genomic Health from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Genomic Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/genomic-health-inc-ghdx-director-sells-18932139-12-in-stock.html.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Genomic Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomic Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.