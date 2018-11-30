Gerald B. Shreiber Sells 2,435 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) Stock

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) insider Gerald B. Shreiber sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $380,566.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,563,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,015,215.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

JJSF stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,287. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $125.98 and a 1 year high of $162.80. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $300.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.48 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. J & J Snack Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

