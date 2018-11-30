Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,879 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Michael Kors by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 73,331 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Michael Kors in the 3rd quarter worth about $697,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Michael Kors by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,373,852 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $368,432,000 after buying an additional 835,011 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Michael Kors by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,196 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Michael Kors by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,564,075 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $861,392,000 after buying an additional 1,436,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KORS. MKM Partners set a $74.00 price target on shares of Michael Kors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Michael Kors in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Michael Kors from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Michael Kors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price target on shares of Michael Kors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Michael Kors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.04.

Michael Kors stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $75.96.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Michael Kors had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 36.66%. Michael Kors’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Michael Kors news, CEO John D. Idol sold 6,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $435,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $13,245,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 516,516 shares of company stock worth $36,817,667. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

