Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,353 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 129.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,775,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,967,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,238 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 31.4% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 18,541,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 33.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,365,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,569 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 809.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,230,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.10. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $20.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.65 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 125.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 12.16%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. Barclays lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

In related news, Director Larry K. Harvey bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $70,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 6,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $129,958.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

