Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Copart by 5.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 93,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Copart by 24.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Copart by 7.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 254,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $3,137,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Gabelli raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price target on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $67.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Copart had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

